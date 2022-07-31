Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. 1,704,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,400. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

