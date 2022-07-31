Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Increased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.3% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,654,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA opened at $353.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
