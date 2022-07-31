MATH Price Down 5.3% This Week (MATH)

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One MATH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MATH has a total market capitalization of $21.16 million and $319,720.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MATH has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MATH Coin Profile

MATH (CRYPTO:MATH) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org. The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MATH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

