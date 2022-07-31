Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 129,400 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,205,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up approximately 18.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Yum China worth $133,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after acquiring an additional 419,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $48.71 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

