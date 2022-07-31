Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 587,600 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,600 shares during the quarter. ACM Research accounts for approximately 2.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ACM Research by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ACM Research by 203.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Up 1.1 %

ACMR stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.79 million, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

