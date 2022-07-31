Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $932,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up approximately 0.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,622,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 611,847 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,520,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,343 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 480,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 180,531 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,757,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $22.12.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

