Matthews International Co. (MATW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Matthews International Price Performance
MATW stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.00 million, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
