McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCD opened at $263.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.