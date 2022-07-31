McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $285.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $289.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

