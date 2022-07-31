McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $298.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $306.00 to $298.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.19.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.65. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.