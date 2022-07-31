MCF Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.