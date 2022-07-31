MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

