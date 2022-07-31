MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in SPX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPX by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Co. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

