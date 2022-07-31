MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

