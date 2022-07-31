MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 115,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 374,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

NYSE:VZ opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

