MediShares (MDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $444,462.83

MediShares (MDS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $444,462.83 and $14,381.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,344.67 or 1.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

