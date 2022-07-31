Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.34. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

