Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.