Meridian Network One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $85,242.32 and approximately $5.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00440609 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.14 or 0.02030501 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00274747 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co.

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

