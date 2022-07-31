Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 142.9% in July

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE MTR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,587. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0955 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.