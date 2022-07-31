Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB) Research Coverage Started at Itau BBA Securities

Equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Stock Performance

Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 31.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 377,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 89,487 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) during the second quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 54.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 128,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,542 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 59.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 1.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,113,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,761,000 after acquiring an additional 31,539 shares during the period.

About Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

