Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day moving average is $208.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

