Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Evercore ISI

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on META. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.70.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.06.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.