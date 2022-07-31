Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $215.00 at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.06. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

