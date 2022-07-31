Metadium Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (META) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Metadium has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market capitalization of $66.16 million and $5.53 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.87 or 1.00071126 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004790 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130556 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032741 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
