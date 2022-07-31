Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$54.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Methanex Stock Up 1.0 %

MX stock opened at C$47.64 on Friday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.5161956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

Insider Activity at Methanex

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary purchased 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,071,250.21. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $99,848.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

