MIB Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $148,333.60 and approximately $11.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00070748 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,819,307 coins and its circulating supply is 168,517,379 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

