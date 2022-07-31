MIB Coin Trading Up 25.4% This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $133,087.51 and approximately $16.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00063102 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,729,667 coins and its circulating supply is 168,427,739 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

