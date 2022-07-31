Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

