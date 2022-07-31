MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 2,114.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

MicroVision Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $850.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 3.28. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.