MileVerse (MVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.76 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $449,978.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00612815 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034957 BTC.
MileVerse Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com.
Buying and Selling MileVerse
