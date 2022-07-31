MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday.

MIXT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 351,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $137,094.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

