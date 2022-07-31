MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.37.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $127.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.57.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,494,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,170,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 434,703 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $38,395,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

