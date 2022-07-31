MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.57.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

