Mogul Productions (STARS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $775,358.00

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded down 16% against the dollar. Mogul Productions has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $775,358.00 worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00619766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036599 BTC.
Mogul Productions Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul.
Mogul Productions Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mogul Productions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mogul Productions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.