Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Down 32.6% in July

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 474,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Molecular Templates

In other news, major shareholder Shv Management Services, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,192,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,206,563.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 452,000 shares of company stock worth $458,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Price Performance

MTEM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 183,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,530. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $47.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

