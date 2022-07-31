Monero Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $158.23 or 0.00665893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $131.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001836 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Monero Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,154,872 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
