Monero Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $158.23 or 0.00665893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $131.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,154,872 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

