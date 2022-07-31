Morgan Stanley Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.72. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.