Morgan Stanley Cuts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $508.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $508.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $509.25.

MSCI stock opened at $481.34 on Wednesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in MSCI by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $59,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

