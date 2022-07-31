Morgan Stanley Increases Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target to €53.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €54.20 ($55.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Edenred Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Edenred Announces Dividend

Edenred Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

