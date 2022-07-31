Morgan Stanley Increases NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $19.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOV. Griffin Securities raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV opened at $18.61 on Friday. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97.

Insider Activity

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

