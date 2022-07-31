Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Increased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

