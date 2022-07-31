Morgan Stanley Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $183.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

