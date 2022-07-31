Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $38.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NCR stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. NCR has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $46.73.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in NCR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NCR by 887.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in NCR by 85.4% during the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,452,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,400 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $67,308,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth about $61,742,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

