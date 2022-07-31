Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 445,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

MORN stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.88.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $2,352,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,613,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,530,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total transaction of $2,352,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,613,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,530,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,599 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,186 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Morningstar by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

