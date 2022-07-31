MotaCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $156,710.01 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. MotaCoin has a market cap of $156,710.01 and approximately $1,009.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00612332 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,640.40 or 1.00023349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MotaCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,441,623 coins and its circulating supply is 55,235,378 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.