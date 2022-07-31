Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HD opened at $300.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

