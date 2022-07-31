MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $70.15 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.65 or 0.99999330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033118 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

