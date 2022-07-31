MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Raised by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 4.3% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MSCI worth $45,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,112,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MSCI by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.34. 657,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.25.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

