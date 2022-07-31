MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €230.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($218.37) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($260.20) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($203.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €188.10 ($191.94) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €179.78 and a 200 day moving average of €190.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.99. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

